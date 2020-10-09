Concord: Bronx Woman Ashley Washington Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud

(STL.News) – Ashley Washington, 33, of Bronx, New York, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to bank fraud, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between approximately January 17, 2020, and February 28, 2020, Washington entered a number of different bank branches in New Hampshire and made withdrawals from other people’s bank accounts. For each transaction, Washington used customers’ personal identification information, including their name, bank account numbers and false drivers’ licenses that contained the bank customers’ personal identifying information and Washington’s photograph. In total, Washington withdrew over $18,000 and attempted to withdraw approximately $1,600 from other persons’ bank accounts.

Washington is scheduled to be sentenced on January 14, 2021.

“Fraud crimes deprive victims of their money and are particularly troubling when personal identifying information is misused,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “We are committed to protecting the identity and finances of our citizens and will work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who come into the Granite State to commit fraud crimes.”

This matter was investigated by the United States Postal Service with assistance from the Concord Police Department and Pembroke Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Hunter.

