Concor suitors seek clarity over shareholder rights

Potential suitors for () have sought clarity over shareholder rights after the sale of a partial stake in the logistics major by the government, according to people in the know.

They want to know if the government would enter into a shareholder agreement with them, documenting a mutual understanding over governance rights in the company.

Such an understanding could cover areas such as nomination of directors, voting on key decisions like fundraising, mergers and amalgamations involving the company and the right of first refusal when the government eventually sells its remaining stake, the people said.

The incoming investor in Concor will own well below 51% of the company, because the government is selling only a minority stake. The new investor’s voting power over key resolutions that require shareholders’ consent will thus be limited to the amount of shares it holds.

The government currently owns 54.8% of the company, with public shareholders holding the remaining 45.2%.

Queries During Roadshows



According to potential investors, if the government agrees to vote with them on key resolutions by entering into a shareholder agreement, then they would have a safeguard in case public shareholders don’t back certain resolutions.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management did not respond to ET’s queries on the matter till press time on Tuesday.

Similar queries had also been raised by incoming investors of . The government had declined that request. In Concor’s case, the queries were raised during roadshows organised by the government in October to market the transaction. At least 10 investors attended the roadshows. They included domestic and international port and cargo terminal operators. More roadshows could be on the cards, according to people aware of the matter.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in November 2019 approved the strategic divestment of government equity in Concor by selling a 30.8% stake along with the transfer of management control. Based on the company’s current market capitalisation, the stake is worth around ?14,000 crore.