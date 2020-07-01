Conclusion of the Tenth Round of the Columbia River Treaty Negotiations

Washington, DC (STL.News) On June 29 and 30, the United States and Canada conducted the tenth round of negotiations to modernize the Columbia River Treaty regime via video conference. The last round of negotiations was held March 11 and 12 in Washington, D.C. During this round, Canada responded to a framework proposal previously tabled by the United States and presented a Canadian-developed proposal. The United States seeks to achieve a modernized Treaty regime that will ensure the effective management of flood risk; provide a reliable and economical power supply; and improve the ecosystem.

The Department of State leads a negotiating team consisting of representatives from the Bonneville Power Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division, the Department of the Interior, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The U.S. delegation has also included expert-advisors from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

The U.S. negotiating team considers the input and views from the region’s states, Tribes, community members, and stakeholders who live and work in the Columbia River Basin through consultations, comments provided through ColumbiaRiverTreaty@state.gov, and when possible, town hall meetings. The most recent town hall was held on December 17, 2019 in Richland, WA.

