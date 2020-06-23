Concern for Missing Silver Spring Area Man William Howard Flowers

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Silver Spring area man.

William Howard Flowers, age 76, was last seen by family on Friday, June 19 when he left his Albert Stewart Lane home on foot.

Flowers is approximately 5′ 11″ tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Flowers was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black zip-up sweatshirt, and jeans.

Police and family are concerned for Flowers’ welfare.

Anyone with information regarding William Howard Flowers’ whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

