Concern for Missing Rockville Teenager Shaylyn Woods

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) The Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from the Rockville area.

Shaylyn Woods, age 15, of Yale Place, was last seen at her residence at approximately 11:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30.

Police and family are concerned for Woods’ physical and emotional welfare.

Woods is described as approximately 5’06” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Woods likes to frequent the Montgomery Village and Germantown areas.

Anyone with information regarding Shaylyn Woods’ whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 301-279-8000 (24/7 phone line).

