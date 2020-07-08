Concern for Missing Montgomery Village Teenager Tabria Robinson

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) The Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from the Montgomery Village area.

Tabria Robinson, age 17, of Chadburn Place, was last seen at her residence at approximately 3:00 am on June 7. Robinson has communicated with family members via phone since that time but will not disclose her whereabouts.

Robinson is described as approximately 5’04” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair (possibly being worn in braids).

Robinson likes to frequent the Silver Spring, Germantown, and Gaithersburg areas.

Anyone with information regarding Tabria Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 301-279-8000 (24/7 phone line).

