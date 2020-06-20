Concern for Missing Gaithersburg Woman, Matilda Amankwa

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing from Gaithersburg.

Matilda Amankwa, age 30, of the 19400 block of Woodfield Road, was last seen by her family on April 21. Since that time, her family has been unable to locate her and has not been able to contact her via her cellular phone. They have reported her as a missing person.

Amankwa is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Amankwa may be driving her silver Honda Civic with Maryland tags: 6DS4963.

Anyone with information about Matilda Amankwa’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

