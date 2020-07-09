Concern for Missing Cloverly Area Teen Diamond Nelson

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage female from the Cloverly area.

Diamond Nelson, age 17, of Farmcrest Court, has been reported as missing by her family.

Nelson is approximately 5’ 6” tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Family reported that Nelson is known to frequent the area of Northeast, Washington, D.C.

Police and family are concerned for Nelson’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Diamond Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

