Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse Meets Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) The Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse will meet Thursday morning at the Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211. At the meeting, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis. A complete meeting agenda can be found here.

WHAT:

Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse

WHO:

Douglas Huntsinger, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement

Members of the Commission to Combat Drug Abuse

WHEN:

10 a.m. EST, Thursday, November 4, 2021

WHERE:

Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211

315 W. Ohio Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204