Comcast Expanding Service to More than 430 Addresses in Vermont

(STL.News) – Governor Phil Scott today announced that Comcast will begin a network expansion project this year to extend broadband service to more than 430 addresses in seven Vermont communities, including Arlington, Berlin, Derby, Newport Town, Salisbury, Sheldon and Winhall.

Comcast plans to begin rolling-out services this summer and complete the project by the end of 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted just about every aspect of our lives and has shown the importance of staying connected through the internet and working to close the digital divide,” said Governor Scott. “We appreciate Comcast’s partnership and commitment to bringing high-speed internet access to more underserved Vermonters and businesses.”

In April, Public Service Commissioner June Tierney issued a call to action to Vermont’s utilities to deliver temporary emergency support to effect internet access. In response to this expansion, she said: “Comcast’s network expansion plans will provide permanent solutions for Vermonters who are currently unserved with broadband. Comcast’s expansion plan and the company’s continuing efforts to support existing customers with essential internet service during these challenging times exemplify the kind of responsiveness we were looking for.”

Comcast continues to invest in its Vermont network to meet consumer demand. In addition to Gigabit Internet service, this expansion will give residents access to all Xfinity services, including the Xfinity X1 video platform and Xfinity Home, Voice and Mobile. Businesses will have access to the full suite of Comcast Business products and services, including ethernet network speeds up to 100 gigabits-per-second. Comcast will also offer its Internet Essentials product, a comprehensive broadband adoption program, providing low-cost broadband service, digital literacy training and discounted computers.

“We are delighted to bring our state-of-the-art products and services to more residents and businesses in Vermont and appreciate the opportunity to extend broadband services to unserved areas,” said Dennis Mathew, senior vice president, Comcast’s Western New England Region, which includes Vermont. “As Vermont continues to manage the COVID-19 emergency, we recognize that our company plays an important role in helping residents stay connected and we appreciate the support of Governor Scott and his team, especially during this unprecedented time.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE