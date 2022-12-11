Columbus man admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Quintae L. Stubbs, of Columbus, Ohio, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Stubbs, 31, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Stubbs, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior convictions, admitted to having a 9mm pistol in July 2022 in Ohio County.

Stubbs faces up to 15 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Wheeling Police Department investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.