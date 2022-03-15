Columbus: Donald Ray Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

Columbus Man, Donald Ray Jackson Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) A Columbus, Ohio man pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Donald Ray Jackson, 38, assisted in the sale of what was purported to be heroin to a confidential informant on August 30, 2016 in Huntington. A forensic chemist who analyzed the substance subsequently found it to contain a mixture of both heroin and fentanyl.

Jackson pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin and fentanyl and faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 13, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today