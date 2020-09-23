Columbia, South Carolina; Former Federal Grand Juror Alicia Coleman Pleads Guilty to Obstruction of Justice | USAO-SC

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced today that Alicia Renee Coleman, 51, of Rock Hill, pleaded guilty in federal court to obstruction of justice.

Evidence presented to the court showed that in early June 2018, Coleman communicated secret federal grand jury information concerning an indictment and upcoming arrests in United States v. Hemphill, et al. Coleman learned the information in her capacity while serving as a federal grand juror and communicated the information to a family member in violation of a court order. Law enforcement quickly learned of the leak, which had made its way to targets of the investigation, and as a result changed the date of the upcoming takedown in the case. Coleman was relieved of her duties as a federal grand juror and after initially denying that she shared grand juror information outside the grand jury, admitted the same to federal agents.

The charge against Coleman was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Assistant United States Attorney Stacey D. Haynes of the Columbia office is prosecuting the case.

Coleman faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years federal supervised release. United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis accepted the guilty plea and will sentence her after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE