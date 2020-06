City of Columbia Public Relations Department Releases Face Mask Ordinance Information

Columbia, SC (STL.News) The mask ordinance that was passed by City Council on Tuesday June 23, 2020 will take effect tomorrow Friday, June 26.

In an effort to help familiarize Columbia citizens and visitors with the ordinance, a list of frequently asked questions has been developed.

FAQ CITY ORDINANCE 2020-059

