Columbia SC, Police Arrest Leona Toatley in Fatal Domestic Shooting

Columbia, SC (STL.News) Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook announces that a 29-year-old female has been arrested in connection with a fatal domestic-related shooting at Gable Oaks Apartments yesterday.

Leona Toatley (DOB: 11-8-1990) is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Toatley is housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

Toatley allegedly shot and killed a male acquaintance, identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as 29-year-old Kornell Willis at Gable Oaks Apartments located at 901 Colleton Street shortly after 1:00 p.m. on July 14, 2020. According to an autopsy, Willis died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Initially, a CPD officer was flagged down in the area by a resident who reported that a man was injured inside an apartment. After the officer went to investigate, she saw the victim lying on the floor inside an apartment. For safety reasons, the officer quickly called for additional officers to respond.

Suspect Toatley refused to open the door and let officers inside the apartment. After several attempts, an officer was able to open the door. At that time, officers were able to safely get victim Willis out and rendered aid until EMS arrived. During that time, suspect Toatley was arrested and taken to CPD HQ for questioning.

All persons arrested/charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

