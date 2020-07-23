Columbia SC, ATM Armed Robbery Suspect Anthony Bernard Hopkins Arrested in California

Columbia, SC (STL.News) Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook announces that a man wanted in connection with an automated teller machine armed robbery investigation has been arrested in California.

Anthony Bernard Hopkins, Junior (DOB: 9-26-1987) was located and apprehended in Sacramento yesterday by the United States Marshals Service. Hopkins, who is awaiting extradition to South Carolina is charged with Two Counts of Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Criminal Conspiracy, and Entering a Bank or ATM with the Intent to Steal.

On May 31, 2020 while at 5118 Fairfield Road, Hopkins and an unknown accomplice allegedly held two employees at gunpoint while stealing money from an automated teller machine. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

All persons arrested/charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE