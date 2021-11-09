Columbia: Ryan Bostick Sentenced on Narcotics, Firearms Charges

Columbia Man, Darryl Ryan Bostick Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison on Narcotics and Firearms Charges

Columbia, S.C (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced today that Darryl Ryan Bostick, 39, of Columbia, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Evidence presented to the Court showed that, on December 1, 2016, Columbia Police Department received a tip indicating Vernon Wendell Griffin was selling drugs at a location in Columbia. Officers with Columbia Police Department reported to the location, and observed Griffin drive a Ford Expedition to a nearby business. Shortly thereafter, Bostick arrived as the passenger in a Chevrolet Cavalier. Bostick exited the Cavalier and entered the passenger seat of Griffin’s Expedition.

As law enforcement approached, Bostick fled on foot. Both vehicles were subsequently searched. Law enforcement found approximately 26 grams of cocaine in the Expedition. On the passenger floorboard of the Cavalier where Bostick had been sitting when he arrived at the scene, law enforcement found a hat containing approximately 104 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of cocaine base, and methadone pills. A 9 mm handgun was located near the hat.

Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr. sentenced Bostick to 168 months in federal prison, to be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system. Griffin, 54, also of Columbia, previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and was sentenced to six months in federal prison with three years of court-ordered supervision to follow imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Columbia Police Department, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Assistant United States Attorney Katherine Flynn prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today