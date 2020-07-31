Columbia Police Investigating American Flag Mural Defaced with Graffiti

Columbia, SC (STL.News) Columbia Police Department (CPD) South Region officers are working to determine who is responsible for defacing a mural in Five Points.

An officer found graffiti on the American flag mural located at 2030 Devine Street (previously Yesterday’s restaurant) at approximately 10:00 p.m. on July 29, 2020.

The graffiti, which appears to be in the form of black spray paint denoting possible demonic numbers was found in three places at the bottom of the mural.

CPD officers are working to locate surveillance video to determine if surveillance cameras captured the suspect (s) in the act of vandalism.

After the discovery, the officer contacted the building owner who in turn covered up the graffiti.

This act of vandalism is can be considered malicious injury to real property and is punishable by fines and/or jail time.

Citizens with information about the incident are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

