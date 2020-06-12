Columbia Police Arrest Fabian D. Goldman for burglary in Bentpath

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.NEWS) The suspect pronounced dead at the scene has been identified as Darion J. Logan, 27, of Columbia. Next of kin has been notified.

The second suspect transported by ambulance to a local hospital to treat a non-life-threatening gunshot wound has been medically released and was arrested and taken into custody for Murder 2nd Degree and Burglary 1st Degree. He is identified as Fabian D. Goldman, 28, of Columbia. He has been remanded in the custody of Boone County Jail.

As Goldman and Logan were in the commission of committing a felony and Logan was killed, Goldman has been charged with RSMo Statue 565.021 – Murder 2nd Degree. The law dictates that if a person causes the death of another person while committing or attempting to commit any felony, they can be charged.

Officers responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Bentpath Drive in reference to a report of a burglary in progress with shots fired at approximately 9 p.m. on June 10.

Upon arrival, officers found one suspect with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second suspect was located and transported by ambulance to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further details to provide at this time.

If you see something, say something. Columbia Police are asking for your help. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

