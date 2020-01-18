Columbia MO to open temporary overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19

COLUMBIA, MO(STL.News) Due to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast for unseasonably cold weather below 9 degrees Fahrenheit between the hours of 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19 and 7 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20, the City of Columbia will open a temporary overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station (126 N. Tenth Street). The overnight warming center will serve as a resource for individuals unable to access local emergency shelter services. City staff will continue working closely with emergency shelter providers to ensure low barrier access to overnight emergency shelter as the preferred option for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) also coordinates a network of warming centers in the community during cold weather; these centers are available to the general public during the building’s normal business hours.

Columbia’s regular warming centers include the following locations. Please note the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday may impact hours.

Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) at 1707 W. Ash St. – (573) 874-7700

Armory Sports and Community Center at 701 E. Ash St. – (573) 874-7466

Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut St. – (573) 886-4305

Columbia/Boone County PHHS at 1005 W. Worley St. – (573) 874-7488

Columbia Mall at 2300 Bernadette Drive – (573) 445-8458

Columbia Public Library at 100 W. Broadway – (573) 443-3161

Salvation Army at 1108 W. Ash St. – (573) 442-3229

Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 N. Ann St. – (573) 442-1984

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital is also initiating a Warm Haven program for sheltering Veterans overnight during extreme cold conditions as community shelters are limited during evening and early morning hours. Warm Haven will operate from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. this weekend. The shelter is open to Veterans and their immediate families. Veterans will be required to sign a roster and must remain in the hospital area. To access the facility located at 800 Hospital Drive, enter through the main hospital doors and use phone to request entry. More information is available by calling the hospital at (573) 814-6000.

Additional information on warming centers can be found at como.gov/health/human-services/warming-and-cooling-centers/.