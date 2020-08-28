Columbia MO Police Investigating 4-vehicle Crash at Stadium and Forum Boulevard

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Location: Westbound at Stadium and Forum Boulevard

Vehicle, Driver and Pedestrian Information:

Vehicle 1 – 2008 Chevrolet Silverado

Driver 1 – Steve Grisham, 58, of Fulton. Seatbelt, injuries – moderate

Vehicle 2 – 2010 Mazda CX7

Driver 2 – Scott Meyer, 31, of Columbia. Seatbelt, injuries – minor

Vehicle 3 – 2012 Buick Regal

Driver 3 – Jeanetta Dobyns, 51, of Columbia. Seatbelt, injuries – minor

Vehicle 4 – 2005 Toyota Camry

Driver 4 – Yonathan T. Astatke, 19 of Columbia. Seatbelt, injuries – minor

Incident Details

All vehicles involved were traveling westbound on Stadium Boulevard and were in the turn lane to head southbound on Forum Boulevard.

Vehicles 2, 3, and 4 had come to a complete stop preparing to make a left turn southbound on Forum Boulevard when Vehicle 2 was struck in the rear by Vehicle 1.

As a result, this caused a chain reaction where Vehicle 2 struck the rear of Vehicle 3, and Vehicle 3 struck the rear of Vehicle 4.

Officers observed moderate/severe damage to the front end of Vehicle 1. Vehicle 2 sustained moderate/severe damage to the front and rear of Vehicle 2. There was moderate damage to the front and rear of Vehicle 3 and minor damage observed to the rear of Vehicle 4.

The driver of Vehicle 1 suffered from moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital by EMS. Upon release, he was issued a summons for driving while revoked. Driver 2, 3, and 4 received minor injuries in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

