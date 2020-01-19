Columbia MO Police investigate shots fired at Walmart, 3001 West Broadway, on Jan. 17

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia Police officers responded to Walmart, 3001 West Broadway in reference to a report of shots fired on Friday, Jan. 17, at approximately 11:25 p.m.

Officers arrived and immediately accessed the situation to ensure safety of store patrons and employees. Officers began canvassing the area for evidence and interviewing witnesses. They located several shell casings along with damage to the front of the store building, which included damage to the storefront windows. There were customers and employees inside the store and near the entrance where the gunfire occurred. There were no injuries reported.

The investigation revealed an employee of Walmart approached an individual who was in a restricted area of the store. A conversation turned into a physical confrontation with the employee. The individual was carrying a firearm with an extended magazine in his waistband. During the physical confrontation, the employee was able to take possession of the magazine but not the firearm. The suspect fled towards the front of the store and then fired multiple shots inside the front of the area of the store.

The suspect left the area prior to the officer’s arrival, however, a concerned citizen who witnessed the incident was able to safely determine that the suspect drove to a nearby hotel where officers were able to locate him. The suspect was identified as Jamie Anton Jackson, 18, of Columbia, and was identified by witnesses.

Jackson was arrested for assault, endangering the welfare of a child, property damage, stealing a firearm, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and making a terrorist threat. He was remanded in the custody at the Boone County Jail.

“I want to thank the citizens and the officers who helped to locate and identify the suspect in this incident,” Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said. “This is another example of our community working together to keep us all safe. If you see something, say something, which is a simple act that can keep our community safer.”

The Violent Crime Task Force will review any incidence of violence that involves a firearm and will be working in conjunction with partnering agencies to resolve these cases.

This is an ongoing investigation, therefore there is no additional information we can provide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477 to remain anonymous.