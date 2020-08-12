Columbia MO Police investigate shots fired at the Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Dr.

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) At approximately 7:02 p.m. Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired inside the Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Dr. Upon arrival, there were more than 100 people on the premises and it was clear to officers that someone had been shot.

The evidence indicated that the shooting had occurred in the parking lot where officers located several shell casings.

While on scene, officers learned that an adult male had been transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital to treat his injuries. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Officers remained on scene to collect evidence and witness statements and to ensure there were no additional victims.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. This case has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Division. There are no additional details to provide at this moment.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 on CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE