Columbia, MO: Police investigate shooting with life-threatening injury in 2700 block of Quail Drive on May 25

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia, Missouri Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on May 25 at approximately 2:10 a.m., in the 2700 block of Quail Drive. Officers arrived and immediately located one victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was immediately transported to a local emergency room for advanced medical care. No further injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time.

If you know something, say something. Columbia Police are asking for your help. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Case number 2020-004325