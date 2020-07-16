Columbia MO Police Investigate Robbery in 1800 block East Broadway

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) On July 16, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Columbia Police officers responded to the 1800 block of East Broadway in reference to a reported strong-armed robbery.

A suspect approached the victim and demanded his wallet and phone while displaying a handgun. The victim was not injured and the suspect fled with the victim’s wallet, which included an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his mid-twenties, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build with slightly grown out hair and a beard with no mustache, wearing a grey Mizzou shirt and jeans. He was last seen running from the scene headed north toward Walnut Street and North Ann Street.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

