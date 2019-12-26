Columbia MO Police investigate an attempted robbery at Commerce Bank, 2000 Bernadette Drive on Dec. 26

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) Columbia Missouri Police Department responded to a report of an attempted robbery at Commerce Bank, 2000 Bernadette Drive, on Dec. 26 at approximately 10:15 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a single suspect entered the bank requesting an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as a white male, around 20 years old. He was last observed wearing a black jacket, a white shirt and blue jeans. He was described as wearing glasses, having short curly hair and having moles on his face.

The suspect was identified as River Reed Godfrey, 20, of Independence, Missouri, and was taken into custody for attempted robbery by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Callaway County Sheriff’s Department in the 3000 block of County Road 211 in Kingdom City, Missouri.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation, therefore there is no additional information we can provide.