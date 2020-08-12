Columbia MO Police Investigate 2 Public Safety Incidents within a 2-Mile Radius in Central Columbia

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) In the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 11, Columbia police responded to two separate public safety incidents within a 2-mile radius near Garth Avenue between Pendleton Street and Forest Avenue.

At approximately 12:33 a.m., an adult female reported that a male suspect was seen peeping through the living room and bathroom windows at her residence on Pendleton Street. There is no evidence of prior relations between this victim and the suspect.

This suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jean shorts. This suspect is likely to be connected to an incident that happened two hours later not far from the area.

At approximately 2:33 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Columbia police responded to a report of a shots fired incident on East Forest Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 38-year-old female victim who reported that a black male had broken into her home. The victim also reported that the suspect attempted to make sexual advances and shot at her after leaving the residence.

The victim was transported to a local hospital via ambulance to treat her injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim reported seeing the suspect previously, but has no relation to him and does not know the name of the suspect.

At this time, Columbia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who was described as a heavy set black male in his early 30s with a buzz cut and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jean shorts and red shoes. The suspect may have access to a grey four-door sedan.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and there are no additional details available at this time. This case has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division.

If you live in areas near Forest Avenue, Garth Avenue, Pendleton Street, Hickman Street and Providence Road, please be on alert for any suspicious activity.

If you saw something or know something, say something. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE