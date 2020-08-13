Columbia MO Police Arrest Justin Spence for Assault & Burglary on East Forest Avenue

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) At approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, Columbia police arrested Justin Spence, 39, of Columbia, for the charges of first degree assault, first degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful for certain persons to possess a firearm for his involvement in the shots fired incident that occurred on East Forest Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 11.

This was one of two incidents that occurred within the 2-mile radius of Garth Avenue, near Forest Avenue and Pendleton Street. At this time, the Columbia Police Department is not able to determine if Spence is connected to the Pendleton Street incident.

On Aug. 11, Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired in the 10 block of East Forest Avenue. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 38-year-old female victim who reported that a black male had broken into her home. The victim also reported that the suspect attempted to make sexual advances and shot at her after leaving the residence. The victim was struck by gunfire and suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Officers in the Patrol and Criminal Investigation Division worked together, with information provided by the community, to quickly and successfully develop probable cause and apprehend the suspect.

Several tips came in that helped officers develop leads and CPD would like to acknowledge the outstanding work and the assistance from everyone involved, it is greatly appreciated.

If you saw something or know something, say something. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

