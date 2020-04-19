Columbia MO police arrest Donald E. Hammers involved in domestic violence

Columbia MO police arrest suspect, Donald E. Hammers involved in domestic violence in the 5400 block of Baseline Place on April 17

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) In the early hours of Saturday April 18, Columbia police arrested Donald E. Hammers 38, of Columbia, on multiple felony counts as a result of being involved in a physical domestic incident with a firearm in the 5400 block of Baseline Place.

At approximately 11:22 p.m. on April 17, 9-1-1 callers reported to Boone County Joint Communications that several gunshots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the female resident who was involved in the incident. The resident reported being able to immediately identify the suspect and felt threatened by his presence after he hesitated to leave the premises.

When the suspect eventually returned to his vehicle, the resident reported that Hammers fired his gun out of the vehicle’s window and the resident returned fire. Officers were able to locate gun casings.

No one was injured during the gunfire exchange and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect was seen driving a red Pontiac passenger vehicle.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle on Brown School Road near Rangeline Street and attempted to pull the vehicle over and it failed to yield. The vehicle eventually stopped on Rangeline Street south of Brown School Road. Hammers resisted arrest and a CPD K-9 assisted in subduing Hammers. During the incident, Hammers sustained bite injuries by the Columbia Police K-9.

Hammers was transported by EMS to a local hospital to treat his injuries. He was later arrested for Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree, Unlawful use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Armed Criminal Action, and Felony Resisting Arrest.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time. If you saw something or know something, say something. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

