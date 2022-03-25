Columbia: Linwood Douglas Convicted in Drug Conspiracy

District of Columbia Man, Linwood Douglas Thorne Convicted in Drug Conspiracy For Trafficking Over 40 Kilograms of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Marijuana

Firearms Also Seized in Investigation

(STL.News) Linwood Douglas Thorne, 50, of Washington, D.C., was found guilty today by a jury of multiple counts related to large-scale drug trafficking case in which law enforcement seized five firearms and more than 44 kilograms of heroin, one of the largest seizures of heroin in D.C. history.

The verdict, following a trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, was announced by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division, and Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Thorne was found guilty of conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and a firearms charge.

“This case demonstrates our resolve to protect our community from the dual threats of illegal guns and drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Graves. “Fentanyl has had an especially devastating impact on neighborhoods here and across the nation. With the support of the FBI, ATF and other partners, we will continue to target these activities and get illegal guns and drugs off our streets.”

“The impact of this investigation will be far-reaching as due to the actions of the defendant, a devasting amount of heroin laced with fentanyl was introduced onto the streets, which fanned the flames of a growing epidemic,” said Special Agent in Charge Jacobs of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division. “We will continue in our unyielding pursuit of those who traffic in guns and drugs and the resulting harm they bring to our communities. This investigation is yet another great example of the dedicated work the FBI and its partners undertake to hold these individuals accountable for their actions.”

“The individuals that took part in the activities surrounding this investigation are who we at ATF try to keep our communities safe from,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Patterson. “We work diligently with all of our partners to combat violent crimes in an effort to maintain public safety.”

In 2018, the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force began investigating Thorne, as a major heroin supplier. On Dec. 19, 2018, the FBI and ATF executed simultaneous search warrants on Thorne’s Maryland business and D.C. residence, finding 44 kilograms of heroin laced with fentanyl; 55 pounds of marijuana; five firearms; and significant drug paraphernalia. In addition to the search warrants, the task force’s investigation—which began in July of 2018—has led to the recovery of eight additional firearms, approximately 1.5 additional kilograms of marijuana, 260 additional grams of heroin, and several firearms magazines and accessories.

During trial, the government presented over a dozen civilian and law enforcement witnesses, along with digital and business records establishing and corroborating the defendant’s guilt. With these convictions, Thorne faces up to life imprisonment. He will be sentenced on July 8, 2022, by the Honorable Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell.

In announcing the verdict, U.S. Attorney Graves, Special Agent in Charge Jacobs, and Special Agent in Charge Patterson commended the work of those who investigated the case from the FBI and ATF, as well as those from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on the Safe Streets Task Force. They also expressed appreciation for the assistance provided by joint law enforcement and prosecution partners, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. They also acknowledged the efforts of those who handled the case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregory Rosen and Brandon Regan, as well as Paralegal Specialist Alexis Spencer-Anderson of the Federal Major Crimes Section.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today