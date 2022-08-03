Colorado: Youth Delinquency Prevention Grants

Polis Administration Now Accepting Applications for Youth Delinquency Prevention & Intervention Grants

LAKEWOOD – This year, Governor Jared Polis signed a comprehensive public safety plan into law. Key components of the Governor’s public safety plan include the creation of new public safety grant programs that will make more than $70 million available to Colorado communities over upcoming years. The Colorado Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) within the Department of Public Safety and Polis administration is now accepting applications for a pool of $4.2 million in grant funding aimed at preventing youth delinquency and providing early intervention for youth who have entered or are at-risk of entering the juvenile justice system.

“We are acting on our commitment to make Colorado among the top ten safest states in the nation and I was proud to sign this transformative legislation to help deliver real results to improve public safety and give our kids every opportunity to succeed and build a healthy and happy life,” said Governor Polis.

This May, Governor Polis signed HB22-1003 Youth Delinquency Prevention and Intervention Grants, which was sponsored by Reps. Lindsay Daugherty of Arvada and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez of Denver and Senators James Coleman of Denver and Nick Hinrichsen of Pueblo. The grants provided through this law intend to support youth-oriented early intervention programs to keep young Coloradans out of the criminal justice system.

The Youth Delinquency Prevention and Intervention Grant Program is part of a comprehensive public safety package signed by Governor Polis and passed by the legislature that seeks to make Colorado one of the safest states in the nation. By using a multi-faceted approach that engages all stakeholders in the criminal justice system, Colorado will work to collaboratively address public safety through both prevention and early intervention strategies. The State hopes to empower local communities to implement evidence-based, innovative programs that meet their specific public safety needs

Applications are due Friday, Sept. 2.For more information and to apply, visit: https://dcj.colorado.gov/delinquency-prevention-and-young-offenders-intervention-pilot-grant-program.