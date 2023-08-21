Colorado Unemployment Rate Remains Below 3%

Colorado’s Unemployment Rate Remains Below 3.0% for 15 Consecutive Months, Highest Labor Force Participation Rate for Coloradans ages 25-54 Since 1999

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Friday, Colorado Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor (CDLE) announced Colorado’s unemployment rate of 2.9% has stayed below 3.0% for 15 consecutive months and remains below pre-pandemic levels.

“Colorado is home to a thriving economy and is consistently attracting new businesses, and our unemployment rate remains low for fifteen consecutive months — lower than the national average. It’s exciting for our workers and businesses that we have the highest labor force participation rate for Coloradans in their prime working age since 1999, and we continue to develop the workforce and get people into good paying jobs,” said Governor Polis.

In July, the labor force participation rate (LFPR) remained at 68.7%. Additionally, for the first time in more than 20 years, Colorado’s LFPR for ages 25-54 reached 87%. Last month, Governor Polis and the Colorado Community College System announced Career Advance, Colorado, making training and certifications for in-demand fields free for Coloradans at any community college, and this month Colorado secured Space Command.

SOURCE: Colorado Governor