Colorado to Provide Critical Support for Wildfire Survivors

Continuing to Provide Critical Support for Wildfire Survivors, Polis Administration Welcomes Increased Federal Funding for Disaster Recovery

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis welcomed the announcement that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved additional funding to support disaster recovery efforts following the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome and Marshall Fires in Colorado. The Polis Administration has worked closely with the federal government to provide immediate and long term relief to disaster survivors and ensure communities have the necessary resources to build back quickly and more resiliently.

“We are providing much-needed relief for wildfire survivors navigating the rebuilding process, and we welcome the federal government’s increased support as we work to build back faster, stronger, and more resiliently in the aftermath of devastating wildfires,” said Gov. Polis.

The additional disaster funding increases FEMA’s matching funds for presidential major disaster and emergency declarations in 2020 and 2021 from 75% to 90%. Following consecutive devastating wildfire seasons that include late December’s Marshall Fire, recorded as the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history, the increased funding will support the Polis Administration’s recovery and rebuilding efforts.

In the immediate aftermath of the Marshall Fire, Governor Polis took swift action to declare a state of disaster emergency, activating the State of Colorado Emergency Operations plan, and successfully urged President Biden to declare a federal disaster to unlock, at unprecedented speed, federal resources to respond to and aid recovery efforts.

The Polis Administration utilized FEMA match funds to expedite local recovery operations and assist local governments with economic recovery in the aftermath of devastating wildfires, providing much-needed relief for survivors navigating the process of filing insurance claims, accessing unemployment assistance, providing tax relief, and applying for small business loans. To date, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has distributed nearly $1.8 million in individual assistance.