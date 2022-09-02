Colorado Supports Artemis I Mission to the Moon

Polis-Primavera Administration Support of Artemis I Mission to the Moon

Space exploration mission launches as Colorado continues to serve as the epicenter of aerospace under the Polis-Primavera Administration

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis and Lieutenant Governor Primavera issued the following statements in support of the launch of Artemis I, which will fly solo 280,000 miles from Earth to the Moon and beyond. The launch has been rescheduled for tomorrow.

“We are thrilled to mark this historic moment as Artemis I seeks to put people on the moon for the first time in over 50 years, including the first woman and person of color. Colorado is the proud hub of an innovative and thriving aerospace community, and over 274,000 Coloradans work in good-paying aerospace jobs contributing to this important work,” said Governor Jared Polis.

“Here in Colorado, we have almost 200 companies taking part in Artemis, contributing to the Orion Spacecraft, Lunar Gateway, Space Launch System, and the Exploration Ground Systems,” said Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera and co-chair of the Colorado Space Coalition. “Colorado is proud to play such a central role in the Artemis program, which will not only be a win for space exploration but will show the importance of inclusion and how diversity is critical to achieving unparalleled outcomes and results.”

Artemis I is currently scheduled to launch on September 3 following a slight delay due to engine issues.

