Colorado Steps Up to Support Ukraine Defenders of Democracy

LAKEWOOD, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis administration, through the Colorado Department of Public Safety (CDPS) and the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), is launching an effort to collect surplus body armor and ballistic helmets to be sent to assist the Ukrainian people. DMVA and CDPS are asking Colorado law enforcement agencies to help by donating excess equipment that could help save lives as Ukrainians battle for the survival of their sovereign nation.

The state of Colorado and will work with partners to quickly deliver the materials overseas.

“Colorado is doing everything we can to oppose the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and supplying body armor will help save lives of brave Ukrainians fighting to protect their freedom. We have surplus body armor sitting on shelves, and we know that it can urgently be used to help stop Putin and save Ukraine,” said Governor Jared Polis.

To ensure that all materials meet safety standards, donations are only being accepted from law enforcement agencies and not from the general public.

Law enforcement agencies are asked to drop off donated surplus body armor and ballistic helmets at one of the following locations by 3 p.m., Monday, March 14.