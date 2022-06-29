Colorado Secures Prost Brewing for Northglenn Headquarters

Polis Administration Secures Craft Brewing Company for New Northglenn Headquarters

DENVER – The Polis Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced today that Prost Brewing Company, a Colorado-based craft brewery, has selected the city of Northglenn for its new headquarters and expansion project, including a showcase production facility, distribution center and world-class biergarten.

“This exciting addition to Colorado’s nation-leading craft brewery industry is bringing over 200 good-paying jobs to Coloradans, and we are proud to congratulate Prost Brewing Company on this expansion,” said Gov. Polis. “Colorado is one of the best places to do business in the country, and our spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation continues to make Colorado the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Robust growth at Prost Brewing Company has caused the company to outgrow its current headquarters and production facilities. With the new location in Northglenn, the company will be able to expand operations nationally and act as a catalyst for the revitalization of the Northglenn Marketplace by introducing new consumer experiences.

The relocation and expansion project is expected to create 203 net new jobs and pay, on average, 154 percent of the current average annual wage in Adams County, once full production is reached. Positions will include administrators, brewers, quality assurance managers, supply chain managers, engineers, hospitality, and bar and culinary management. The company currently has 100 employees, most of whom are in Colorado.

“We are a family owned business and sixth-generation Coloradans. Northglenn was clearly the best choice for Prost Brewing, and we’re excited to be able to make this important move for the future of our business while staying in Colorado,” said David Deline, President of Prost Brewing. “It is incredible to feel so supported by the State of Colorado, Adams County and the City of Northglenn, and we know the talent pool, cost of doing business and proximity to the supply chain will all help us to stay competitive in the craft beer industry.”

Prost Brewing Company produces authentic German-style biers using Colorado and German ingredients and partnering directly with Colorado farmers and maltsters. The company also plans to build one of the most sustainable, unique and technologically advanced breweries in the country by investing in state-of-the-art equipment and processes.

“Coloradans are proud of the state’s craft brewing tradition, and innovative breweries like Prost Brewing Company not only create quality new jobs in the economy but also raise the bar for environmental stewardship and sustainability,” said OEDIT Executive Director Patrick Meyers.

“We are thrilled that so many partners came together to help the City of Northglenn bring Prost Brewing Company to the Northglenn Marketplace, including the State and the County. Together, we recognized the potential of this family-run business to reinvigorate the shopping center and the importance of keeping Colorado companies in-state,” said Northglenn Mayor Meredith Leighty. “We’re ready to welcome Prost Brewing Company to their forever home.”

“We are excited Prost Brewing Company’s headquarters will remain in Colorado and will now call Adams County home,” said Lynn Baca of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. “As Adams County continues to steadily grow, having more opportunities like this for our residents to enjoy is essential. This is a win on all fronts, from providing a local entertainment venue to bringing more high-paying jobs to the area, all resulting from the collaboration of multiple partners working together for our community.”

Colorado competed with San Antonio, Texas as the new headquarters location. The State of Colorado will provide up to $1,199,035 performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an 8-year period to Prost Brewing Co., referred to as Project Prima throughout the OEDIT review process.