Colorado – Progress on Greenhouse Gas Roadmap

Colorado Making Significant Progress on Actions Identified in Greenhouse Gas Roadmap

DENVER CO (STL.News) A report jointly released by the Executive Directors of the Colorado Energy Office (CEO), Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) shows that the state has made significant progress on the near-term actions identified in the Colorado Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap which was released earlier this year. These actions include greenhouse gas pollution standards for transportation planning, investments in EV infrastructure and incentives, clean truck strategy, energy efficiency requirements for gas utilities, clean heat planning for gas utilities, and advanced building codes, among a variety of other actions.

A July 2021 Executive Order signed by Governor Jared Polis requires agencies to update the public on progress being made on the Greenhouse Gas Roadmap and identify opportunities for further action. This report is available online. The agencies will jointly provide a report on a bi-annual basis.

“Actions being taken across Colorado are reducing air pollution, saving Coloradans money on energy, and generating good-paying jobs. All of these actions combined are working to help Colorado reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and achieve 100% renewable energy by 2040,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We are working towards making Colorado cleaner for all while ensuring a clean, beautiful state for generations to come.”

This report provides additional detail and context for near-term actions identified in the Colorado Greenhouse Gas Roadmap. Progress on these actions is also reported as part of the Governor’s Bold Four goals including setting Colorado on a path to 100% renewable electricity by 2040 and positioning Colorado as a leader in the clean energy economy. On a quarterly basis, State agencies report the percentage of Near Term Actions on track, with the objective of taking action on at least 90% of the actions identified in the Roadmap. To date, the State is on track for 93% of Near Term Actions.

“The near term actions identified in the Greenhouse Gas Roadmap provided a comprehensive, economy-wide set of strategies to achieve our emissions reduction goals,” said CEO executive director Will Toor. “This report shows the breadth and depth of work happening across State agencies to tackle climate change, and that we are on track to meet our targets.”

The Greenhouse Gas Roadmap identified specific Near Term Actions. These policies and programs, as modeled in the Roadmap, will accomplish a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, all while improving air quality, advancing equity, and reducing energy costs for Coloradans. The report discusses progress made to date, as well as additional actions in development, including the Governor’s proposed fiscal year 2022-23 budget which includes over half a billion dollars of one-time investments in air quality and climate action.