Colorado – Lauren Larson Elected as NASBO

Governor Polis’s Budget Director Lauren Larson Elected as National Association of State Budget Officers President

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis congratulated Lauren Larson, Director of the Colorado Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB), who has been elected president of the non-partisan National Association of State Budget Officers (NASBO). NASBO is an independent nonpartisan organization providing opportunities for state budget officers to share policy strategies, receive training and seminars on new practices and information, and collaboratively advise state groups like the National Governors Association in budget implementation and fiscal policy.

“We are thrilled that Lauren has been elected as the National Association of State Budget Officers President,” said Gov. Polis. “Through responsible management of the state budget, Lauren has helped our administration make bold investments to save people money and address pressing issues while adding record reserves and ensuring we are being fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars.”

“NASBO greatly benefits from Lauren’s prior experience with both the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Office of Management and Budget,” said Shelby Kerns, NASBO Executive Director. “Her leadership at the national level is particularly valuable as states navigate spending decisions and compliance efforts around increased funds flowing from the federal government.”

Lauren has served the state of Colorado since 2012 and was appointed by Governor Polis in 2018. Previously she worked at the White House OMB as the Chief of the Treasury Branch for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.