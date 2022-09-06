Colorado Governor Welcomes John Brennan

Gov. Polis and Mayor Hancock Welcome Fmr. CIA Director John Brennan and Ambassador John Bolton, Address America’s Future Role in Global Security at 9/11 Tribute and Forum

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael B. Hancock, in partnership with The Denver Post, the University of Denver and the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL), will host Colorado Remembers 9/11 to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and educate the public on the most pressing issues impacting U.S. security and foreign policy, including a hard-hitting discussion on Russia, China, the Middle East, and domestic extremism. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver at 7:00 p.m.

Colorado Remembers 9/11 will pay respect to lives lost in the global war against terrorism and honor our first responders and service men and women with a special remembrance ceremony hosted by Gov. Polis. Following the commemoration, an educational forum entitled America’s Future Role in Global Security will feature former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Security Advisor and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton. Gerard Baker, Editor at Large of The Wall Street Journal, will moderate the discussion.

“The attack on American soil on 9/11 changed the world and our lives – we all remember where we were when tragedy struck. We honor and remember the innocent lives lost, honor our first responders and pay tribute to our service members who fight to protect us from terrorist attacks. Extremist national security threats both at home and abroad continue to exist today so we must remain vigilant in our defense of freedom,” said Gov. Polis.

RSVP Required For ALL ATTENDING PRESS:

Members of the media are required to register and obtain press credentials upon arrival. Press registration opens at 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of The Newman Center. If you know you will be in attendance, please email Katie Jones katherine.jones@state.co.us and Caitlin Navratil cnavratil@thecell.org by Wednesday, Sept. 7 at noon.

PLEASE NOTE: There will be no admittance to the auditorium between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. during the 9/11 Commemoration.

Read more news related to Colorado: