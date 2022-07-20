Colorado Governor Takes Action For COVID-19

Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER – Today, Governor Polis signed an Executive Order amending and extending the COVID-19 declaration to continue providing state and federal funding to agencies to prepare for changes in public health and provide rapid response readiness.

The amendments remove provisions that are no longer needed for COVID-19 disaster recovery, including: (1) the activation of the National Guard, as all members have been demobilized from any COVID-19 activities; (2) the suspension of procurement statutes, as the State has moved to normal procurement processes; (3) a directive to the Division of Insurance regarding promulgating emergency regulations as they are no longer needed; and (4) a definition section relating to Department of Personnel & Administration rules that were previously suspended and reinstated.