Governor Polis Takes Action in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

DENVER, (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order to extend the COVID-19 disaster declaration, which allows agencies’ to continue to access State and federal funding for rapid response to changes in the public health environment due to COVID-19. It also supports the health care system to remain appropriately staffed and prepared to respond to public health.

Read more news related to COVID-19: