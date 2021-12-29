Colorado Governor Takes Action Against COVID-19

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Polis amended and extended an Executive Order pertaining to Disaster Recovery. This amendment allocates funds to the Colorado Department of Public Safety for COVID-19 related purposes.

The Governor also extended an Executive Order pertaining to hospital transfers that authorizes the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to order hospitals and freestanding emergency departments to transfer, cease admission, or redirect patients in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The extension of the Executive Order will help to ensure that Coloradans have adequate care as we continue to combat COVID-19, promote public health, and protect the ability of hospitals to serve those with COVID-19 and other conditions.