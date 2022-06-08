Colorado Governor Sign Bills to Save Money on Healthcare

Governor Polis Signing Bills to Save Coloradans Money on Healthcare, Support Colorado’s Thriving Agriculture Industry, & Continue to Build a Colorado for All

FORT MORGAN CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis is signing bills today to protect Coloradans from unexpected healthcare costs, bolster Colorado’s hardworking behavioral health workforce, support the transition to 100% renewable energy by 2040, and elevate the Polis Administration’s bold climate goals.

“We have been focused on saving Coloradans money on healthcare since day one, and today we are taking a major step forward to keep money in the pockets of hardworking Coloradans. We are making sure that when Coloradans go to the doctor, they don’t end up with surprise bills for getting the care they need, and that hospital pricing is available to increase competition and drive down costs,” said Gov. Polis.

In Fort Morgan, Governor Polis signed a new law to bolster Colorado’s strong agriculture industry led by Rep. Dylan Roberts, Rep. Rod Pelton, Sen. Kerry Donovan, and Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg. Governor Polis also signed legislation into law to support caregivers of Coloradans living in healthcare facilities, sponsored by Rep. Tim Geitner, Rep. Barbara McLachlan, and Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg.

In Denver, Governor Polis will sign legislation into law to save Coloradans money on healthcare and taxes, a top priority of the Polis Administration since day one. The new laws include HB22-1205 sponsored by Rep. Chris Kennedy, Rep. Mike Weissman, Sen. Chris Hansen, and Sen. James Coleman, HB22-1284 led by Rep. Daneya Esgar, Rep. Marc Catlin, Sen. Bob Gardner, and Sen. Brittany Pettersen, HB22-1285 sponsored by Rep. Patrick Neville, Rep. Daneya Esgar, Sen. Dominick Moreno, and Sen. John Cooke, SB22-081 led by Rep. Kerry Tipper, Rep. Perry Will, Sen. Jim Smallwood, Sen. Kerry Donovan, and SB22-040 sponsored by Rep. Perry Will, Rep. Susan Lontine, Senators Jim Smallwood, and Sen. Faith Winter.

Governor Polis will sign bipartisan legislation sponsored by Rep. Susan Lontine, Rep. Matt Soper, Sen. Rhonda Fields, and Sen. Jim Smallwood to ensure that no matter what age, all Coloradans receive access to high quality, affordable health care.

Continuing to take bold climate action towards achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040, Governor Polis will sign legislation including HB22-1323 led by Rep. Marc Snyder, Rep. Meg Froelich, Sen. Bob Rankin, and Sen. Joann Ginal and HB22-1394 sponsored by Rep. Daneya Esgar, Rep. Dylan Roberts, Sen. Faith Winter, and Sen. Kerry Donovan. Governor Polis will sign HB22-1151 led by Rep. Marc Catlin, Rep. Dylan Roberts, Sen. Jeff Bridges, and Sen. Cleave Simpson, to continue to strengthen Colorado’s leadership on water conservation.

Providing critical support for behavioral health care services and the behavioral health workforce, Governor Polis will sign legislation including SB22-181 sponsored by Sen. Jeff Bridges, Sen. Cleave Simpson, Rep. Lisa Cutter, and Rep. Tonya Van Beber, and HB22-1052 led by Rep. Barbara McLachlan, Rep. Hugh McKean, Sen. Kevin Priola, and Sen. Dominick D. Moreno.

Governor Polis will sign SB22-163 led by Rep. Naquetta Ricks, Sen. James Coleman, and Sen. Chris Kolker to bolster the state’s ability to deliver efficient and effective services to Coloradans. Governor Polis will also sign the bipartisan HB22-1256 sponsored by Rep. Judy Amabile, Rep. Julie McCluskie, Sen. Dominick Moreno, and Sen. Bob Gardner to continue to build a Colorado for All.