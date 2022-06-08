Colorado Governor Renamed the Mountain Lion Trail

Governor Polis Permanently Names Trail at Golden Gate Canyon State Park “Rocky Mountain High” Trail

GOLDEN, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis renamed the Mountain Lion Trail at Golden Gate Canyon State Park as “Rocky Mountain High Trail.” In honor of the 50th anniversary of the release of John Denver’s world-famous song “Rocky Mountain High,” Governor Polis celebrated Colorado’s iconic beauty as shared through Colorado’s second state song.

“Here in Colorado, we’ve always known that our majestic mountains, our bright blue skies, our starlit nights, and our forest and streams were the stuff of legends – but John Denver made them the stuff of song lyrics too. And not just any lyrics, but world-famous lyrics that span genres and generations,” said Gov. Polis. “My parents took me to my first concert to see John Denver at Red Rocks in 1980 when I was five, and I danced in the aisles and our family continues dancing to this day to John Denver’s incredible music. As we continue to protect our environment and ensure Coloradans can thrive for generations to come, I am thrilled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of our state song Rocky Mountain High in such a meaningful way.”