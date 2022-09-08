Colorado Governor Receives Omicron Vaccine

Gov. Polis Receives Safe & Effective Omicron Vaccine at Mobile Vaccine Clinic

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis visited the new community vaccination site at Ball Arena to receive a dose of the doctor-approved omicron vaccine to protect himself, his loved ones, and community against this COVID-19 variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved Pfizer and Moderna’s updated COVID-19 omicron doses to protect from both the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“I eagerly rolled up my sleeve to get the omicron vaccine dose because it’s a safe and easy way that I can protect my family, and our community, and have peace of mind. These updated vaccines went through a thorough approval process and now we are thrilled they are finally available to protect Coloradans from the omicron variants,” said Gov. Polis.

Colorado has used advanced science and data to detect new variants and monitor the virus, and the state lab became the first to detect the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) and the third state to detect the omicron variant. The omicron vaccine uses the same safe and effective mRNA-based technology as the original versions of the COVID-19 vaccines. Hundreds of millions of people have safely received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Coloradans can now get an omicron dose from providers across the state, including many primary care offices, community health centers, pharmacies, and community vaccination sites. Pfizer’s omicron dose is authorized for people aged 12 years and older. Moderna’s omicron dose is authorized for people aged 18 years and older. To find an omicron vaccine visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder or search for a booster near your zip code on vaccines.gov.

400 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines are available at the new Ball Arena Community Vaccine Site today and tomorrow with 207 appointments already filled. The state is expecting another shipment of 1,500 doses of omicron vaccine for this location later this week with 151 appointments already filled.

In addition to the primary care offices, community health centers and pharmacies where Coloradans can get the omicron vaccine, this week and next Colorado is opening ten Community Vaccine Sites across the state in Colorado Springs, Commerce City, Durango, Grand Junction, Pueblo, Frisco, Fort Collins, Longmont, Federal Heights, and Denver. These community vaccine sites will help ensure that getting the omicron vaccine is convenient and accessible. The community vaccine sites also offer primary vaccine doses for anyone aged 6 months and older, as well as third doses for children aged 5 through 11 years. Novavax is available at every site for anyone aged 12 years and up who has not already received a vaccine. Visit http://covid19.colorado.gov/ to learn more and find the closest vaccine provider near you.

Earlier this year, Gov. Polis released “Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward” to ensure that Colorado’s public health and emergency systems are agile and prepared to scale up to respond to emergencies. Governor Polis signed legislation into law to implement the steps outlined in the Roadmap, ensuring that Colorado’s emergency and health systems are prepared to meet the needs of Coloradans.

