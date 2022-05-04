Colorado Governor Polis Welcomes Cindy Marten

Governor Jared Polis Welcomes Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten as Colorado Continues Nation-Leading Support for Education

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis welcomed Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten to Colorado on a visit highlighting Colorado’s innovative, robust support for education, a top priority for the Polis Administration since day one. Governor Polis and Deputy Secretary Marten joined Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, Treasury Secretary Dave Young, and Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes on a visit to a local school to announce additional support for evidence-based math and tutoring services for students through the Colorado AmeriCorps Tutoring Corps program.

“Colorado kids are thriving, with high-quality, accessible education from preschool to high school and beyond that saves families money, supports Colorado’s workforce, and builds a strong foundation for the future. I am proud to welcome Deputy Secretary Marten to our beautiful state during Teacher Appreciation Week, and to celebrate our shared commitment to ensuring Colorado kids get the high-quality education they deserve,” said Gov. Polis.

Deputy Secretary Marten arrived in Colorado one week after Governor Polis signed universal preschool into law, saving Colorado families $4,300 per year. The Polis Administration has made education a top priority since day one, providing free-full day kindergarten to save Colorado families money and support Colorado’s workforce, and elevating accessibility and innovation in education with transformative Response, Innovation, & Student Equity (RISE) Education Fund grants.

“Colorado Youth for A Change is an incredible partner with Stuart Middle School and 27J Schools. They brought us the math corps program which is a perfect fit for our students. It’s been a big win for us because trained community volunteers are now connected directly with our students who need extra one-on-one help with math skills. We’re proud to link arms with our community to support student achievement. This is teamwork at its best,” said Dr. Chris Fiedler, Superintendent, 27J Schools.