Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law to Support Classroom Success for At-Risk Students, Strengthen Foster Parent Rights & Help Children Thrive

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed bills into law to make our classrooms stronger by updating the at-risk factors to better reflect and address the needs of students across the state. The Governor also signed legislation creating the Foster Parent Bill of Rights to increase support and resources for Colorado foster parents and help children in their care thrive.