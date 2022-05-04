Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law to Support Classroom Success for At-Risk Students, Strengthen Foster Parent Rights & Help Children Thrive
DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed bills into law to make our classrooms stronger by updating the at-risk factors to better reflect and address the needs of students across the state. The Governor also signed legislation creating the Foster Parent Bill of Rights to increase support and resources for Colorado foster parents and help children in their care thrive.
- HB22-1202 At-risk Student Measure For School Finance – Representatives L. Herod | J. McCluskie, Senators R. Zenzinger | J. Coleman
- HB22-1231 Foster Parent Bill Of Rights – Representatives T. Van Beber | D. Valdez, Senators D. Hisey | R. Fields
