Colorado Governor Polis Signs Bills Into Law

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis signed the following four bills into law.

HB22-1071 Damages In Class Actions Consumer Protection Act – Representative S. Woodrow, Senator R. Rodriguez

HB22-1073 Funeral Establishment And Crematory Inspection – Representatives D. Roberts | M. Soper, Senators D. Coram | K. Donovan

SB22-059 Home Owners’ Association Voting Proxy Limitations – Senator C. Holbert, Representatives E. Hooton | K. Ransom

SB22-075 Removal Of Cemetery District Directors – Senator C. Simpson, Representatives M. Catlin | S. Bird