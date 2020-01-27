Colorado Governor Polis Recognizes International Holocaust Remembrance Day

DENVER, CO (STL.News) Colorado Governor Jared Polis released the following statement to recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

“On this day, we remember all who were killed in the disasterous tragedy of the Holocaust, and we mourn for the untold millions, including family members of mine and First Gentleman Marlon Reis, who would be here with us today were it not for these horrific events. We always remember the suffering, pain and loss and we salute the perseverance of so many in the face of so much persecution. We have a responsibility to remain vigilant against hate, bigotry, and discrimination in all its forms, because history shows us how easily a hateful ideology can lead to targeted violence. We are at our best when we stand together and work together to create a Colorado For All where everyone has an opportunity to succeed and to live with freedom and dignity. This day of remembrance strengthens our resolve to realize that vision.”