Colorado Governor Polis Appoints William Y. Furse

Governor Jared Polis Appoints William Y. Furse to the 22nd Judicial District Court

DENVER (STL.News) Governor Jared Polis appointed William Y. Furse to the 22nd Judicial District Court. Mr. Furse is filling the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Douglas S. Walker, which is effective January 10, 2023.

Mr. Furse is a Sole Proprietor of the Law Offices of William Furse, LLC, a position he has held since 2022. His practice consists of criminal defense, family and tribal law. Previously, he was an Assistant District Attorney at the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office (2021-2022); the elected District Attorney at the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office (2012-2020); Solo Practitioner and Public Defender for the Mountain Ute Tribe (2009-2012); and Deputy Public Defender for the Durango Office of the State Public Defender (2005-2009). Mr. Furse received his B.A. from the University of Illinois in 2001 and his J.D. from the UIC John Marshall Law School in 2005.

